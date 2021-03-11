London-based Eco Energy World plans to combine a 300 MW solar project in Australia with a 200 MW hydrogen plant and 100 MW of energy storage to export green hydrogen to the global market.From pv magazine Australia London-based Eco Energy World (EEW) has announced plans for a AUD 500 million ($385.4 million) solar green hydrogen plant in Gladstone, Australia. EEW, which is already developing a 300 MW solar project in Ragland, Queensland, plans to combine the PV plant with a major green hydrogen project. Gladstone, a traditional coal and gas hub, is on its way to becoming a green hydrogen mecca, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...