

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net loss was 19 million euros or 0.30 euros per share compared to net income 60 million euros or 0.87 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Sales for the quarter declined to 583 million euros from 825 million euros in the prior year.



The company currently expects Group sales and EBIT in fiscal year 2021 to be well above the prior-year level.



The company expects that particularly the first quarter of 2021 will still be significantly impacted by the negative implications of the pandemic. At the same time, HUGO BOSS is confident that the global retail environment will gradually improve over the course of 2021, starting with the second quarter.



