Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
(Kurs-)Zeitbombe?
Dow Jones News
11.03.2021 | 08:31
CSD Migration expected to take effect on 15 March 2021

DJ CSD Migration expected to take effect on 15 March 2021 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
CSD Migration expected to take effect on 15 March 2021 
11-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
CSD Migration expected to take effect on 15 March 2021 
 
Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") provides the following update in relation to the proposed migration of its Ordinary 
Shares, as part of the scheduled migration of Irish corporate securities, from CREST to Euroclear Bank ("Migration") 
under the Migration of Participating Securities Act 2019 ("2019 Act"). 
Following the approval of all resolutions necessary to facilitate participation of the Company's Ordinary Shares in 
Migration at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 10 February 2021, the Company has consented to 
the Migration and has made the requisite notifications to the Irish Companies Registration Office and Euronext Dublin. 
Accordingly, the Company confirms that all steps required to be taken by the Company pursuant to the 2019 Act and the 
Migration Guide to give effect to Migration have now been completed. 
Timetable 
Euronext Dublin has published a statement relating to its obligations under the 2019 Act. This statement can be found 
at the following link: https://www.euronext.com/en/media/4354/. 
This statement is to the effect that Migration under the 2019 Act is scheduled to proceed in accordance with the 
indicative timetable which was previously communicated to the market, most recently on 17 February 2021. In particular, 
Euronext Dublin has advised that the Live Date on which Migration is to take effect is 15 March 2021 and further that 
this date will be formally appointed by Euronext Dublin as the Live Date for Migration on 12 March 2021. 
Accordingly, no changes are anticipated in relation to the dates falling after the date of this announcement as set out 
in the timetable contained in the Company's EGM Circular in respect of Migration. 
Actions to be taken by Shareholders 
For Shareholders who hold their shares in paper form (i.e. outside of CREST and in "certificated" form) there will be 
no change to what is owned and how it is held. Therefore, the impact of Migration on such Shareholders is expected to 
be minimal and no immediate action is required. 
For Shareholders who hold their shares through CREST (in uncertificated form), Migration will result in changes to what 
is technically owned, how the interest is held, and how rights related to the shares will be exercised. Details of 
those changes are set out in the EGM Circular. In relation to the mechanism for holding interests in particular: 
  - Retail shareholders who hold their shares electronically in CREST - through a broker, custodian or nominee - will 
    continue to hold their interest through that broker, custodian or nominee, as a CREST Depository Interest or 
    (assuming the broker, custodian or nominee is or becomes a participant in the Euroclear System in the way they are 
    in CREST) as a Belgian Law Right in the Euroclear System. 
  - Institutional shareholders who hold their Shares electronically in CREST directly in their own name (i.e. as a 
    CREST member), will continue to be able to hold their interests in shares directly in their own name as a CREST 
    Depository Interest or (provided they become a participant in the Euroclear Bank system) as a Belgian Law Right in 
    the Euroclear Bank system. Where such shareholders wish to hold in the Euroclear Bank system but are not or do not 
    become a Euroclear Bank Participant, they will need to enter into an arrangement with a broker, custodian or 
    nominee who is a participant, so that they can hold the relevant interest for them. 
 
If they have not done so already, Company Shareholders holding their shares in CREST are strongly encouraged to consult 
with their stockbroker or other intermediary without delay. Migration will result in a significant change in both the 
form and nature of shareholding in the Company, and the substance of, and manner in which, rights can be exercised. In 
particular, Migration will result in important changes to the processes and timelines for submitting proxy voting 
instructions for the Company's AGM later this year. Shareholders should familiarise themselves with the new processes 
and timelines and ensure all necessary actions have been taken on their part and by their stockbroker or other 
intermediary, to ensure they can continue to enjoy their voting and proxy appointment rights in the context of the new 
Euroclear System. 
The Company does not intend to issue any further updates on Migration as it affects the Company before Migration, save 
to the extent that there is a material change to the information previously provided. 
Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Company's Circular to Shareholders 
dated 15 January 2021. 
Shareholders are also referred to the Migration Guide (Version 3 January 2021) for further details in relation to the 
operation of Migration. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange.  Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HBRN 
LEI Code:       635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95260 
EQS News ID:    1174725 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
