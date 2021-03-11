Anzeige
Mogo Bonds Listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by AS "mogo", a provider of vehicle finance lease
and leaseback services, have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by
Nasdaq Riga as of March 11, 2021. 

The size of the issue of unsecured bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 is
EUR 30 million. The bonds have an annual interest rate of 11%, and interest
payments are made once a month. The bonds mature on March 31, 2024. 

Mogo publicly offered the bonds to retail and institutional investors in
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from February 12 to February 25, 2021. The
offering included both subscription by new investors and an exchange offer to
existing bondholders. The issue, the largest public offering by a private
company in Latvia in the last four years, was oversubscribed, as more than 840
investors took part in the offering. 

"We are pleased to welcome Mogo to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list after the
company successfully completed Latvia's largest public offering of bonds in
four years," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges.
"For years now, Mogo has been making use of the capital market to support its
business objectives, thereby offering Baltic investors more investment
opportunities and showing other potential issuers the benefits that the
exchange can offer." 

"Remarkable interest and demand from investors from all three Baltic countries,
reaffirms investors' belief in the sustainability of Mogo business model. We
highly appreciate the trust of our loyal existing investors who participated in
the exchange offer and welcome on board new investors who have joined our
investors' community. We feel great responsibility towards our wide
international investor community and will continue our work on implementing our
business strategy and maintaining high standards for operational transparency,"
says Maris Kreics, CFO of Mogo Finance Group. 

Mogo has been an active participant of the Baltic bond market since 2014. The
purpose the new offering was to refinance existing bonds. Signet Bank acted as
the lead manager for the issue. 

About AS "mogo"

AS "mogo" is part of the international FinTech Group - Mogo Finance. AS "mogo"
offers classical finance lease, leaseback, and long term rent. AS "mogo" has
more than 13 thousand active customers in Latvia and EUR 26 million portfolio
as of 2020. Mogo Finance Group, keeping car lending business as predominant,
also utilizes consumer lending in selective markets as a strategic capital
allocation vehicle to leverage its performance. Recognizing the niche
underserved by conventional lenders, Mogo Finance provides financial inclusion
and disruptively changes the used car and alternative financing industry across
its countries. Up to date the Company has issued over EUR 650 million secured
loans and running loan portfolio of EUR 202 million. Established in 2012, with
headquarters in Riga, Latvia, Mogo Finance operates in 14 countries in the
Baltics and Europe with a strong focus on GDP-dynamic countries in Central,
Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe. Operating regions also include the Caucasus
and Central Asia as well as Eastern Africa. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:
Dace Bulte
+371 67 212 431
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845426
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.