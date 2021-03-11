DFDS A/S: February volume report: Freight up 4.5% as UK-EU trade begins to stabilise

Investor news no. 12/2021



DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes February LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Lane metres, '000 3,290 3,440 4.5% 41,104 40,639 -1.1% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Passengers, '000 238 20 -91.6% 5,126 1,089 -78.8% *Last twelve months

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in February 2021 were 4.5% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth by 0.6 ppt to 3.9%. Volumes for routes calling the UK were up 4%.

North Sea volumes were above 2020 driven by added capacity and continued stabilisation of trade between the UK and the EU, particularly for UK imports. Lower UK exports increased the number of empty trailers coming back to the EU. Volumes on the English Channel were likewise above 2020. Volumes on the new route between Ireland and France continued to be ahead of expectations. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2020 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. Mediterranean volumes were above 2020 in all main corridors.

Ferry - passenger: Total number of passengers in February 2021 was 92% below 2020. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19 on the two cruise ferry routes, of which Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen was suspended in February, and the Channel. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were somewhat below 2020.

