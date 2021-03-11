COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank € 500mn sp due 2025
PR Newswire
London, March 11
Post-stabilisation notice
11 March 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
€ 500 million senior preferred due 2025
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CB0HRY3
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.10% Preferred senior Notes due 11 Sep 2025
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BBVA
CACIB
Helaba
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.