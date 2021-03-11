COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank € 500mn sp due 2025

Post-stabilisation notice

11 March 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 500 million senior preferred due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CB0HRY3 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.10% Preferred senior Notes due 11 Sep 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BBVA

CACIB

Helaba

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.