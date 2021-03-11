

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Renewi Plc (RWI.L) were gaining around 12 percent in the early morning trading in London after the Waste-to-product company Thursday said it expects group underlying EBIT for fiscal 2021 to be significantly ahead of previous expectations at around 68 million pounds.



In its pre-close trading update for the year ending March 31, the company said it continued to perform well in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong performance in its core Commercial Division.



The stronger than expected recyclate prices and resilience in bulky waste and C&D waste volumes also benefited the trading, which offset lower roller bin volumes.



Commercial volumes for the fourth quarter are expected to be around 96% and 95% of the prior year in the Netherlands and Belgium, respectively.



Further, the company announced the appointment of Marc den Hartog as Managing Director, Commercial Waste Netherlands, with effect from April 1. Hartog joins from Corbion NV, with extensive experience in innovation and sustainability.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Notwithstanding the Group's strong performance in FY21, the Board remains suitably cautious at this stage regarding the outlook for the financial year ending 31 March 2022 given the uncertainty as to the varied impacts of lockdown restrictions ending, recyclate prices, and a potential late cycle slowdown in the construction sector. Longer term, the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our business model.'



In London, Renewi shares were trading at 51.40 pence, ip 11.7 percent.



