Guavus SQLstream, Striim, and Hazelcast Take Top Spots in ABI Research's IoT Data Management Vendor Competitive Ranking

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the IoT data-enabled services continue to expand, real-time data integration and streaming analytics are becoming very sought after. Data integration, real-time stream processing, and analytics services currently fall under the umbrella of Data Management services within the IoT value chain, where each component has also seen economic growth. Global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research, estimates that IoT data management services constitute a young and rapidly growing market that currently stands at US$9 billion (2020) and is expected to grow to US$39 billion by 2026.

"Due to rapid development of the data management market, the ABI Research developed this competitor ranking to offer an unbiased assessment and ranking of data management (exempt of storage capabilities) suppliers," explains Kateryna Dubrova, Research Analyst at ABI Research. This competitive ranking evaluates eight vendors that provide stream processing and streaming analytics technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) enterprises: Guavus SQLstream, ScaleOut Software, Striim, Hazelcast, StreamSets, StreamAnalytix by Impetus Technology, and KX Technology Inc.

The assessment process examines, among other things, to what extent the vendor's solution(s) can normalize, cleanse, aggregate, and augment data on real-time IoT streams. The level of the sophistication of the solution(s) is also assessed based on the real-time integration of predictive, ML, and AI technologies, and vendors' go-to-market strategies.

Guavus SQLstream, from AI-based analytics provider, Guavus, comes out as an overall leader for data management and streaming analytics technologies due to its strong performance in the telco vertical, alongside multiple other IoT use cases and sophisticated Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) and predictive analytics capabilities of the solution. Guavus SQLstream also scored top marks for implementation due to the company's wide-ranging partnerships, including strategic alliances with AWS, and Google, as well as its capabilities for working with a wide range of clients across different verticals.

Closely behind Guavus SQLstream, are Striim and Hazelcast. Both vendors showed strong data integration capabilities, Change Data Capture (CDC), hybrid cloud data processing capabilities, and excellent scalability through distributed cache systems.

ScaleOut Software is the leading vendor in innovation, owing to its highly effective Digital Twin Streaming Service that can track telemetry streams, data aggregation tools, and trend recognition capabilities of multiple devices' telemetry. Similarly, Hazelcast scored high on account of its newest product - Hazelcast Jet with sophisticated predictive streaming analytics, which looks for anomalies via visualization tools.

"The ranking showed that simple User Interface (UI) and self-service wouldn't get vendors far in innovation scores. There is an apparent demand for a more sophisticated coding environment to implement solutions that target developers in the analytics. It should be noted that while there are no "bad" solutions on the market, higher innovation scores were given to solutions offering complex coding tools to augment IoT streaming analytics with ML and predictive models," Dubrova concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Data Management: IoT Stream Processing and Streaming Analytics competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's M2M, IoT & IoE research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

