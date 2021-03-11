DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner



11.03.2021 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 11, 2020. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021, Europe's largest springtime partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place from March 22 to 25, 2021 in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors in advance.

"Alongside this first anniversary of BIO-Europe Spring digital, we now know the full advantages of digital partnering and have gained vital experience with this new event format that it now feels routine. As digital networking pioneer in life sciences, BIO-Europe Spring digital provides a distinctive platform for industry executives, investors and leading sector reporters to easily connect; discuss current trends and drive innovation through collaborations and new partnerships - which is more important than ever during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. "MC Services is excited to support this important partnering event again promoting international awareness and fostering media relations."

The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 executives of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world, who will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. Program content and company presentations will be available on-demand up to five weeks before the event and for up to three months after the event has passed, allowing access to more sessions and content.

BIO-Europe Spring(R) typically attracts an international "who's who" from the biotech, pharma and finance sectors, along with the most exciting emerging companies. Highlights from this year's program include live plenary sessions on 'Navigating beyond Vaccine Discovery', 'Pandemic Therapeutics - Treating COVID-19 and beyond' as well as panels on 'A Day in the Life of an Experienced Dealmaker' and much more. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and how to access the digital content, please visit the event's website.

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu



About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com

Contact:

Raimund Gabriel

MC Services AG

T: +49 89 210 228 0

E: contact@mc-services.eu