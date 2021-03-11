Business Reporter: Talent and technology

Speed is the key when it comes to hiring top tech talent

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Joseph Liberatore, President of Kforce, describes the rapid changes in the staffing market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 companies are striving to accelerate their digital capabilities, and to monetise the new datasets created by digital interactions. At the same time, they are reimaging how their capabilities can be deployed in remote working environments.

With human-to-human interaction vastly reduced, technology has become the way that companies interact with customers. It is the central driving force in removing friction between customers and product purchase.

However, as the pandemic unfolded last year, it became clear that significant gaps existed in the ability of many organisations to execute projects or hire the talent needed to build new digital capabilities. One way of solving this problem has been to build teams with embedded leadership: the deployment of "talent as a group." This approach has given organisations space to recruit the teams they need.

Industry has seen "digitalisation at scale and velocity." One result of this is a massive shift in the skills needed to operate effectively. For example, more than three quarters of businesses in the USA plan to increase spending over the next two years on data analytics capabilities.

As more companies focus on technology, fewer people are needed in offices. More professionals are working remotely than ever before, and this has resulted in productivity increasing during the pandemic. In this evolving, boundaryless environment, a national presence supported by local expertise is needed to provide access to the best talent for high-demand skillsets.

To learn more about using technology to drive recruitment, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Kforce

Kforce delivers on business objectives by combining a global KNOWLEDGEforce-our namesake-with flexible solutions and an unmatched drive for excellence in the areas of Technology and Finance & Accounting. Each year, we provide opportunities for more than 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with cutting-edge clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100.

Kforce.com

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/03/01/how-advancement-of-tech-is-forcing-companies-to-get-the-jump-on-hiring-top-talent/