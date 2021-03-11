

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate declined in February, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.37 percent in February from 4.57 percent in January.



The registered jobless rate increased to 8.69 percent in February from 7.4 percent in the previous year. In January, unemployment rate was 8.79 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 454,278 in February from 376,517 in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, grew to 11.6 percent in February from 7.4 percent in last year.



