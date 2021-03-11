Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
11.03.21
12:05 Uhr
3,454 Euro
+0,054
+1,59 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4493,45112:22
3,4493,44912:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2021 | 12:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021

Press Release

Nokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021

11 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will hold its Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021. In this virtual event Nokia will present its new strategy, discuss action plans and share longer-term financial targets.

Program and webcast registration

  • Nokia's webcast for investors and analysts will begin on 18 March 2021 at 14:00 EET (Helsinki) / 8:00 EST (New York). The webcast will last approximately 4.5 hours.
  • Full program is available at the event webpage http://nokia.ly/CMD (http://nokia.ly/CMD).
  • Participants are asked to register and join the webcast at http://nokia.ly/CMD (http://nokia.ly/CMD).
  • Media representatives can register and listen in via the webcast link.

Speaker slides can be downloaded and presentations can be watched on demand after the event at the event webpage.

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.comand follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Investor Enquiries:
Nokia Investor Relations
Tel. +358 4080 3 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.