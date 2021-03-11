

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an additional 56663 coronavirus cases reported in the United States on Wednesday, the national total increased to 29096053, according to latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



With 1504 new deaths in the same period, the U.S. COVID death toll rose to 529203.



CDC's most recent data indicate that the recent plateau of cases may be again starting to trend downward, with a seven-day average of 56,000 cases per day. From deaths hovering around 2,000 deaths per day in recent weeks, the latest seven-day average is down to 1,600 deaths per day.



The country also continues to see decreases in new hospital admissions. An average of 4,900 patients with COVID-19 was admitted per day in the most recent week.



Biden directed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients and the Department of Health and Human Services to produce an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and purchase another 100 million doses to ensure that his administration is on track to have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May.



Thursday night, Biden will deliver his first Primetime Address to mark the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic. March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.



'I'm going to launch the next phase of the COVID response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people,' he said while speaking at an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck. 'There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable.'



60 percent of Americans approve the new President's handling of the pandemic, according to a new CNN poll.



Americans have received a shot: at least one dose, 61 million Americans; fully vaccinated, 32 million Americans. He claimed that the United States leads the world in total vaccinations, averaging above 2 million shots per day.



Alaska became the first state to make vaccines available to all people over the age of 16.



Coronavirus-related deaths in Brazil crossed 2,000 for the second consecutive day, as a second wave of Covid-19 is ripping through the country.



