Velocity Minerals: Exploring and Developing Multiple Gold Projects in BulgariaQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
VELOCITY MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:35
|Velocity Minerals: Exploring and Developing Multiple Gold Projects in Bulgaria
|Velocity Minerals: Exploring and Developing Multiple Gold Projects in Bulgari Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|25.02.
|Velocity Minerals Ltd (3): Velocity Minerals exercises option for Iglika project
|25.02.
|Velocity Minerals Ltd.: Velocity Exercises Option for 100% Ownership of Iglika Project
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has accelerated the exercise of its option to...
► Artikel lesen
|09.02.
|Velocity Minerals Ltd (3): Velocity drills 17 m of 2.55 g/t Au at Obichnik
|09.02.
|Velocity Minerals Ltd.: Velocity Announces Positive Drill Results from Gold Projects, Southeast Bulgaria
|Highlights include: Drill hole ODD-074; 17.0m grading 2.55 g/t gold incl. 7.0m grading 4.2 g/t gold Drill hole ODD-071; 1.8m grading 33.08 g/t gold and 16.63 g/t silver
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VELOCITY MINERALS LTD
|0,312
|+2,63 %