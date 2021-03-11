The Korean manufacturer was chosen as a preferred bidder for a portion of the Saemangeum solar complex. The company will likely supply its special panels for floating PV for the project.South Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells, a unit of the chemical group Hanwha, will provide with 300 MW of PV panels, Saemangeum Solar Power Co, Ltd, which is the Korean state-owned company responsible for the construction of a 2.1 GW floating solar complex that the South Korean government is developing near the Saemangeum tidal flats, on the coast of the Yellow Sea. "A consortium led by Hanhwa Q Cells has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...