Ecolab Inc.: Ecolab Comments on Effects of Texas/Gulf Coast Winter Freeze

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Ecolab commented on the effects of the recent winter freeze in Texas and the Gulf Coast region as well as the resulting short-term business disruptions, saying that excluding this one-time event, the prior outlook for 2021 earnings to exceed 2019's earnings per share from continuing operations remains unchanged.

Christophe Beck, Ecolab's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "As outlined in our recent fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, we continue to expect strong year-on-year earnings per share growth in 2021 as the developing recovery in our Institutional division is complemented by continued growth in the balance of our businesses, benefiting from our new business wins, product and service innovation, pricing, and investments in new hygiene and digital technologies. These are expected to help drive strong sales growth in the second quarter and through the balance of the year, with earnings further benefiting from profit initiatives we have undertaken.

"The subsequent winter freeze in Texas and the Gulf Coast region interrupted significant sources of supply and impacted certain larger customer locations, including refineries, as well as several of our own plants. Our facilities are back online, and customer and supplier facilities are generally expected to recover operations over the next several weeks, but the impact from supplier force majeures and product restrictions have continued. We currently expect the effect of the freeze will be a one-time event and short-term challenge, with the negative impacts from these combined factors expected to be approximately $0.15 per share, primarily impacting the first quarter.

"Importantly, we believe the impact from the freeze should be limited in time and impact, similar to those seen in prior weather events like hurricanes, and that the fundamental strengthening trends within our sales and margins will continue through the year and be reflected in our results going forward. Further, we are undertaking actions to ensure our raw material supply as well as taking appropriate pricing for our products to reflect the higher input costs. As such, we continue to expect strong year-on-year growth in 2021, with earnings per share that would be above 2019's earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the effects of this weather impact."

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

