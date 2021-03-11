The Booming Wearable Fitness Technology Industry Now Focusing on Tracking Stress

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All parts of the fitness and wellness markets had a shakeup in 2020 due to the pandemic-how we work out, what we eat, the products we put on our faces, the way we rest-and the reverberations of those changes will be felt into 2021 and beyond. Initially, people and devices counted steps. Then, sleep quality was the health-tech metric to watch. But in 2021, a growing number of wearables will be tracking stress and helping consumers do something about it-a development that couldn't be more timely. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Gallup poll said that the majority of Americans reported experiencing stress during the day, and nearly half said they felt worried a lot. And now? A recent study in the journal Cardiology proved that the pandemic is only exacerbating those rampant stress levels, to the point that doctors are already seeing an increase in stressed-related heart disease. A recent report in WELL + GOOD added: "Some leaders in the health-tech space-including Garmin, Whoop, Samsung Health and Oura-have previously tracked stress levels using heart rate data. But the newest wearables, coming to market in late 2020 and through next year, track stress in new ways. The latest Apple Watch Series 6 ($429) uses a built-in blood oxygen monitor to sense quick and shallow breathing, which can then be used to detect anxiety or panic attacks. Fitbit's forthcoming release, the FitBit Sense ($330) will be the first wearable to track stress through electrodermal activity, or how well skin conducts electricity. (Sensors on the rim pick up on moisture triggered by stress.) Active companies in the markets this week include Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB), Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCQX: FTRPF) (CSE: FTRP), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (OTCQB: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT).

The Well + Good article continued: "Launching in mid-December 2020, Cove, a device that wraps around the back of the head, tracks stress via heart rate, silently vibrating behind the ears to soothe the wearer and promote better sleep… Franciois Kress, the CEO and co-founder of Feelmore Labs, Cove's parent company said "In these challenging times, many of us are facing stress, uncertainty, fear, and doubt. These stressors can impact overall well-being, including sleep."

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB) BREAKING NEWS:Partnering Agreements Aim to Measure Impact of Hapbee Wearable on Veterans' Wellbeing - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has signed partnering agreements with two U.S. veteran non-profit organizations, Grey Team Inc. ("Grey Team") and The Mission After, to enable data collection with respect to users' perception of the impact of Hapbee signals on their stress and productivity levels within a sample group of military veterans.

"These early-stage agreements mark the beginning of what I hope will become meaningful, long-term collaborations with Grey Team and The Mission After," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "Hapbee is honored to have the opportunity to engage with military veterans. The overarching goal with these agreements is to help veterans with stress management and productivity - aspects I think most all of us want to improve upon."

Under the terms of the partnering agreements, Grey Team and The Mission After have purchased approximately twenty Hapbee wearables for veterans' use at a discounted rate. Each Hapbee wearable will come with a lifetime subscription to all six original signals and are specifically for the purpose of R&D and user experience data collection. The partner organizations will, with users' permission, provide Hapbee with access to users of the product to garner individual responses and feedback.

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.READ MORE DETAILS ABOUT HAPB BY VISITING: https://www.equedia.com/hapbee-the-netflix-of-feelings/

Heroic Hearts Project ("HHP"), an international nonprofit organization that connects military veterans struggling with mental trauma to psychedelic therapies, and Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCQX: FTRPF) (CSE: FTRP), the global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled psychedelic therapies, recently announced entry into a strategic relationship to increase access to, and awareness of, psychedelic therapies for veterans suffering from mental health disorders such as PTSD.

Under the terms of the relationship, and in accordance with the foundation's mission, HHP will be conducting active outreach and education programs for military veterans about the therapeutic potential of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy ("KAP"). Field Trip, which through its Basecamp division, has developed a unique "KAP+" trauma-focused treatment pathway tailored to veterans and frontline workers, will assist military veterans in applying for insurance and reimbursement options to make the treatment available at little to no cost through its Field Trip Health hubs.

As the acceptance of psychedelics spreads, the role of independent organizations like Heroic Hearts Project will be increasingly important to ensure the responsible progression of these treatment options for the veteran as well as other communities. Beyond the relationship with Field Trip, HHP primarily works to spread awareness in the veteran community of plant-based psychedelic treatments, such as ayahuasca and psilocybin, for mental health conditions and end the excessive dependence on pharmaceutical medications to treat mental traumas.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, recently reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. "As virtual care shifted to become a consumer expectation in 2020, Teladoc Health not only met the rapidly growing demand, but we transformed our company to define a new category of whole-person virtual care," said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. "By accelerating our mission to transform the health care experience, we exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and see strong momentum across our global business in 2021 as the market embraces the breadth and depth of our unique capabilities."

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, recently announced the expansion of its pipeline with ITI-1284 ODT-SL. ITI-1284 is a deuterated form of lumateperone, a new molecular entity formulated as an oral disintegrating tablet for sublingual administration. Following recent completion of its Phase 1 program, the Company plans to develop ITI-1284 ODT-SL for the treatment of behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, the treatment of dementia-related psychosis and the treatment of certain depressive disorders in the elderly.

ITI-1284 ODT-SL is formulated as an oral solid dosage form that dissolves almost instantly when placed under the tongue, allowing for ease of use in the elderly and may be particularly beneficial for patients who have difficulty swallowing conventional tablets. ITI-1284 ODT-SL has been developed in collaboration with Catalent using its proprietary Zydis ODT (orally disintegrating tablet) fast-dissolving formulation.

EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT.CNQ) (OTCQB: EPWCF), an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens recently announced our KAI Medical Laboratory ("KAI LAB") has achieved the following significant milestones:

Each of January and February 2021 recorded record months for specimen collection, with February delivering sequential growth of 27% over January 2021 . Exceeded a single day specimen processing of 1,000 + units in February. As a result of record months year to date 2021, the KAI LAB annual revenue run rate is now exceeding $10,000,000 with meaningful positive cash flow.

