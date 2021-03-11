Scientists in the Netherlands conducted a feasibility study for adding floating solar to a planned 752 MW offshore wind installation in the North Sea. The study finds that the two could realistically share a single connection to an onshore grid, with minimal curtailment as well as technical and economic benefits for both technologies.As solar continues to grow its share in the world's energy mix, the issues of land availability and intermittent generation become ever more important to deal with. Combining solar and wind generation has shown several advantages in balancing energy yields over a ...

