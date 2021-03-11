Citi Announces Retirement of Atiq Rehman, Head of EMEA Emerging Markets (EM) Cluster

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 37 years with Citi, Atiq Rehman, Head of EMEA Emerging Markets (EM) Cluster, will retire from Citi.

Atiq has made immense contributions to Citi, including playing a pivotal role in the evolution of Citi's leading emerging markets franchise.

Atiq joined Citi graduate trainee programme in Pakistan in 1984, moving to London in 1993 to take up a role in investment banking. He then held a variety of regional and global roles in Citi capital markets, loans, and leveraged finance businesses. In 2009, he relocated to Dubai to lead the Citi franchise in the Middle East, and his role subsequently expanded to include North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2019, Atiq assumed leadership of the newly created EMEA EM Cluster, covering activities in 29 of 55 presence countries in the region.

Atiq has managed several of Citi's most important client relationships in the region, while leading a number of franchise-defining transactions.

Atiq is departing an EMEA EM franchise that is ideally positioned to bring EM investment opportunities to global clients, and to help EM clients access capital and new customers.

The evolution in these markets over the past decade has created a host of new opportunities for Citi's clients, and the EMEA EM Cluster was created to harness the significant potential inherent in this business.

A process will begin immediately to identify Atiq's successor as Head of the EMEA EM Cluster.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com

Contact: Ahmed Salah - asalah@golin.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454655/Citi_Atiq_Rehman.jpg