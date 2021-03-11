The "CBD Top Brands Pricing Report: the German Market, Q4 2020 Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Much of the evolution of the German CBD market during the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by oils and topicals. Nonetheless, new products were launched in all categories, indicating overall positive market development.

Germany appears to be an excellent entry point for international brands looking to launch in Europe as the existing multi-national origins of the market indicate openness to non-domestic brands.

The overall price per mg of CBD remained stable throughout Q4 2020. The largest noted changes occurred within topicals and edibles, but this can be attributed to only a few brands and does not indicate a category-wide trend.

Consumption of CBD flowers is not allowed in Germany. The category is still included in our group analysis, as some brands available in Germany offer them.

