Growing Adoption of Content-Driven Marketing Strategies Fueling Positive Growth for Tech Stocks

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Content marketing software is software that enables managing the content. It serves organizations by assisting them with the efficiency to manage and market the whole content with improved coordination. To the end-users, it is beneficial in a way that the software helps to customize the content and cut down the content production time. Unlike other methods of online content marketing, content marketing software markets the content by making predictions and drawing comparisons on the basis of existing customer need for information. The growing adoption of data-driven content marketing strategy, creates an ever-rising demand for analytics-based content marketing software, and increasing focus on personalized content, drive the content management software market. The software is used across various industries such as consumer goods, education, telecom, IT, retail, health care, travel & hospitality, government, transportation, media, entertainment, and logistics. Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

A report from Data Bridge Market Research said: "The growing adoption of content-driven marketing strategy will propel the growth of the market through 2028. The increase in the demand for such software by all sorts of industries will further boom up the market value. This software is in high in demand because they help to streamline the operations when coupled with advanced technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The rise in the demand and use of IT in the entertainment and education industry will further create lucrative opportunities for the market. Another reason for the increasing demand for such software is the increasing use of an omni-channel message by the companies to enhance the customer experience."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS:Moovly Integrates with Microsoft AI and OneDrive - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first integration into the suite of Microsoft products. The two first integrations are with Microsoft AI (featuring Text To Speech) as well as Microsoft's OneDrive, its cloud storage product.

With Microsoft Text to Speech, Moovly users now have an extremely wide range of options to ensure that their content sounds as natural as possible, in the language of their choice.

OneDrive, the Microsoft cloud-based storage solution, has an enormous business user base. A central feature of its Office365 offering, OneDrive has quickly become an essential tool for Microsoft users. OneDrive offers both storage and synchronization of content between devices and applications. OneDrive also facilitates collaboration and sharing, both within, as well as outside, the client's organization. Integration with OneDrive allows Moovly users who are also Office365 clients to easily access their content. Additionally, Moovly clients can push their content to OneDrive and create video content with the Moovly Automator.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "With hundreds of millions of users, Microsoft OneDrive is clearly the preferred cloud storage solution for a large number of businesses. These clients trust Microsoft to secure their digital assets, and access them via Microsoft's broad range of products and services. Our integration means that Moovly clients who use OneDrive can now use the same online storage solution to access their assets and create powerful video content with Moovly."

Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) held its IGNITE 2021, a gathering of developers and IT professionals, on March 2 and 4. The annual event is held virtually this year. IGNITE 2021 kicked off with a series of announcements aimed at IT Pros, developers, data professionals and enterprise business users. The company delved into its vision for the post-pandemic hybrid workplace, along with new product announcements enabling AI at the edge and expanding enterprise security capabilities.

Three highlights from the inaugural session were Microsoft Mesh, Teams-Shared Channels and AI at the Edge, according to Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick. Mesh, which is powered by Azure, aims at bringing mixed reality to the enterprise, Zelnick said. While presenting people as virtual avatars initially, Microsoft Mesh will eventually support holoportation, or allowing people to appear themselves in the virtual world. Mesh will be integrated into Teams and Dynamics 365 in the future.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. "The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom. In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic. We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment. Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year," said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoom. "As we enter FY2022, we believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers."

Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) recently reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Management Commentary:"The past year has seen an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation and a radical shift in the popular imagining of how the world uses software to work together," said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. "Slack was built for this. We had a record setting year, crossing over the $1 billion revenue run rate mark thanks to breakthrough product innovation that helps customers unlock all of the opportunity that exists in the new digital-first world of work. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and execute by expanding the Slack Connect network, attracting more new Paid Customers, and deepening the breadth and depth of Slack's open platform."

"This was a tremendous quarter, with leaders and innovators choosing to standardize on Slack in record numbers. We saw accelerating growth in new Paid Customers, adding 14,000 in the most recent quarter, up from 5,000 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and continued success in the enterprise segment, with Paid Customers with over $1 million in annual recurring revenue up 54% year-over-year," said Allen Shim, Chief Financial Officer at Slack. "We're continuing to manage the business prudently while investing in our long-term opportunity to help companies make the transformations needed to thrive in the new world of work."

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, recently announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian's Work Life blog. The shareholder letter will also be posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website. "Our Q2 results reflect steady progress towards our long-term goals as we crossed $500 million in quarterly revenue for the first time, up 23% year-over-year, and drove subscription revenue growth of 36% year-over-year," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "Total customers rose to 194,000, an increase of over 11,600 during the quarter. This increase is a new record illustrating our progress and commitment to continuous customer innovation in the cloud."

"Through the strength of our cloud platform, we're delivering customers powerful new products like Jira Service Management, which unleashes the potential of technical teams in the ITSM market," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "This is one example of the value we deliver to organizations large and small across the Fortune 500,000 to power their most mission-critical workflows. We're excited to continue that momentum in the second half of fiscal year 2021."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Moovly Media Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757