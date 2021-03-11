Top partners recognized for their outstanding performance and commitment to Snow customers

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner Awards. The annual awards which were revealed during its Global Partner Summit on March 10 recognize the top-performing partners in each region, as well as partner organizations that went above and beyond to empower customers' success.

"Snow's partners are an essential part of our business and we view them as an extension of our team," said Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Snow. "The 2020 Partner Awards recognize the incredible work of our partners around the world, not only for their overall performance but also for developing innovative ways to deliver successful outcomes for our joint customers through a turbulent year. It was difficult to only select a few winners among a community of exceptional partners we feel our entire ecosystem embodies our Snow value that 'we work better together,' and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships in 2021."

This year's categories and winners include:

Growth Partner of the Year 2020 . Awarded to Snow partners that were outstanding performers in their region, which was evaluated based on annual contract value, net new business, renewals and expansions and overall cooperation with Snow. Americas : SoftwareONE. One of Snow's longest-serving partners, SoftwareONE deepened their relationship with Snow to provide more advanced visibility, insights and control across customers' technology estates. EMEA : Softcat. In 2020, Softcat and Snow worked hand in hand across multiple verticals to provide customers with the solutions and resources needed to weather prolonged uncertainty. APAC : Data#3 Limited. Demonstrating their commitment to long-term customer success, Data#3 worked closely with Snow to deliver meaningful business outcomes for its joint customers in Australia and the South Pacific.

. Awarded to Snow partners that were outstanding performers in their region, which was evaluated based on annual contract value, net new business, renewals and expansions and overall cooperation with Snow.

Solution Partner of the Year 2020 . Nominated by the Snow team, this award recognizes partners who stood out during the course of the year for their unwavering commitment to the success of our joint customers. Americas : Long View Systems. Throughout the year, Long View demonstrated its commitment to customer adoption and success by ensuring they were seeing value in the Snow platform. Long View and Snow also expanded their relationship with additional focus on cloud optimization, managed services coverage and co-selling opportunities. EMEA : SoftwareONE. In collaboration with Snow, SoftwareONE released a new solution called the 360° SAP Evaluation. As a part of the offering, organizations can take advantage of SoftwareONE's licensing experts with Snow's technology and services to optimize their SAP environment. APAC : NTT Ltd. NTT extended their relationship with Snow in 2020 to serve a broader range of customers across Asia as well as provide additional focus on cloud management.

. Nominated by the Snow team, this award recognizes partners who stood out during the course of the year for their unwavering commitment to the success of our joint customers.

Snow recently announced an enhanced partner program that officially launched at the beginning of 2021. The new program emphasizes customer success and includes expanded benefits for partners such as special pricing, incentives, co-branding, co-marketing and market development opportunities.

For more information on Snow's partner program, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/blog/power-snows-new-partner-program

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005213/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Julie Neumann

Snow Software

press@snowsoftware.com

+1 615 498 9650