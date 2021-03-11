Subdued Inflation Data Extends the Rebound of Gold Prices

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold erased its earlier losses on Wednesday, hitting a one-week high and crossing the USD 1,720 per ounce mark. The gold price rebound follows subdued inflation data, which has pushed U.S Treasury yields down. In recent trading sessions, gold's status as an inflation hedge has been challenged by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields. Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, explained according to CNBC that "gold is still taking cues from the Treasury market and today's data lessens worries about near-term inflation… If today's 10-year note sale has decent demand, gold prices could eventually make a run towards USD 1,730... The USD 1,700 level will provide key support...but that should hold unless the bond market selloff resumes." Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTC: RNRRF), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)

Inflation is expected to play a major role in deciding the future of gold. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), USD 12 Trillion has been pumped into global financial markets as governments and central banks worldwide have tried to stabilize the economy that was devastated by the pandemic. Economists and analysts note that weak inflation pressures could be a positive for gold prices. A report by Kitco also indicates that analysts have pointed out the latest inflation data gives the Federal Reserve some flexibility to provide more accommodative monetary policies.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) announce breaking news yesterday that, "the Company has received full permitting from the Newfoundland and Labrador Government for drilling at its True Grit Gold Project, Newfoundland.

Highlights

Exploits has received diamond drilling permits for 12 holes totaling 3,000 metres at the True Grit Gold Project.

The drill program will focus on high grade gold targets within a halo (2.6km/ 800m wide surficial Au-As-Sb soil anomaly) with historic wide-low grade drill intercepts, including 0.60 g/t Au over 117m incl. 0.83 g/t over 26m from surface.

wide surficial Au-As-Sb soil anomaly) with historic wide-low grade drill intercepts, including 0.60 g/t Au over incl. 0.83 g/t over from surface. Exploits' refined targets were defined by mapping, SGH soil sampling and a high resolution, VTEM geophysical survey that the company recently flew over the property. Historic drilling has been identified to occur on the fringes of the anomalies that have been newly defined by the Company, indicating the main anomalous bodies were not tested.

Sampled in the fall of 2020 identified a west-northwest trending quartz vein which returned a value of 15.6 g/t Au over 1 metre, This vein orientation coincides with high grade gold mineralization at Jonthan's pond and is sub-parallel to historic drill at True Grit. This program will drill oblique to the inferred high grade structures to be able to intersect both high grade and low grade targets.

Exploits also has drill applications pending on the Quinlan Veins, Schooner prospect, Little Joanna prospect and the Jonathan's Pond project. Inaugural drilling programs will commence in Spring 2021.

Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, commented: "With receipt of drill permitting for the True Grit project, Exploits is excited to ramp up into the next phase of exploration on this project. 2020 was all about prospecting, SGH soil, rock sampling and integrating old and new geophysical surveys. 2021 will focus on integration of high resolution Geophysic, drill targeting with our partners at GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. and drilling for discovery in 2021."

About 2021 Diamond Drilling

Exploits has identified 5 discrete targets across their projects within the Exploits Subzone that are nearing drill ready status. These targets are named the Quinlan Veins, True Grit, Little Joanna Veins, Schooner, and Jonathan's Pond. To date, drill permits have been approved for the True Grit Project, totalling 12 holes for an estimated length of 3,000 metres. Four drill applications are still pending and are expected to be through the approval process shortly.

12 holes (3,000m) were approved for the True Grit project. Historic wide, low grade, gold intercepts including 0.60 g/t Au over 117m from surface (Moydow Mines, 2005) are being slated for follow up. Exploits' 2020 SGH soil survey combined with the newly flown, high resolution geophysics have provided context to the historical drill intercepts, optimizing targets for drilling in the area.

With limited outcrop on the project, historical drilling was focused on a 2.6 kilometre by 0.80 kilometre gold in soil anomaly and channel sampling along a ridge of minor outcrop, which contained channel samples of up to 15.6 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (Teck, 1990). From these results, Exploits believes there is potential for a low grade system with high grade quartz veins within the body. Updated field techniques such as SGH soils and high resolution airborne VTEM geophysics, which was undertaken in late 2020 and early 2021, have identified a larger footprint to the historic drill targets and that drilling took place on the fringes of the newly defined targets, which the company is looking forward to testing.

The True Grit Property is 100% owned by Exploits Discovery and is easily accessible, located only 2 km west of the junction of the Harbour Breton (Route 360) and St. Alban's highways (Route 361) in the Baie d' Espoir area of Newfoundland's Exploits Subzone.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All rock samples are collected by company personnel and bagged in the field with a sample tags for identification. The bags are sealed with tape and kept secure at a company facility until they are transported directly to the lab by Exploits staff.

All rock samples are analyzed at Eastern Analytical of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits Discovery Corp. Eastern Analytical pulverized 1000 grams of each sample to 95% < 89 µm. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 8.00 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Samples in this report were run for Ore Grade Assay when with multi-acid digestion with AA finish for samples above detection limit for silver…"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Exploits Discovery Corp. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RusxTZjdhtE&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) announced last December, its subsidiary Hecla Quebec, operator of the Casa Berardi Mine, has finalized a Cooperation Agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation (CAFN). Hecla's 100% owned Casa Berardi Mine is a gold mine located in western Quebec employing over 650 workers. "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation because of our mutual desire to protect the environment and our respect for Aboriginal people and their traditional way of life," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) announced on February 5th, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hellas Gold S.A. has entered into an amended Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Hellenic Republic to govern the further development, construction and operation of the Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni/Mavres Petres mines and facilities in northern Greece (collectively the "Kassandra Mines"). The Agreement amends the 2004 Transfer Agreement between Hellas Gold S.A. and the Hellenic Republic, and provides a modernised legal and financial framework to allow for the advancement of Eldorado's investment in the Kassandra Mines. "Today is a major milestone, marking a new beginning for the Kassandra Mines and for Eldorado Gold in Greece," said George Burns, President and CEO.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) announced on January 21st, the successful completion of Yamana's acquisition of the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill from Monarch Gold Corporation ("Monarch") through its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Monarch (the "Monarch Shares") not owned by Yamana under the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). In connection with the Arrangement, Monarch completed a spin-out to its shareholders, through newly formed Monarch Mining Corporation ("Monarch Mining"), of its other mineral properties and certain other assets and liabilities. The addition of the Wasamac project to Yamana's portfolio further solidifies the Company's long-term growth profile with a top-tier gold project in Quebec's Abitibi region, a prolific mining district where Yamana has deep operational and technical expertise and experience.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) reported back in February its 2020 mineral reserves and resources, and provided an update on its 2020 exploration programs at its Palmarejo and Kensington operations, following its mid-year update on August 11, 2020. Coeur also highlighted new drilling results at the recently-discovered C-Horst zone at the Crown exploration property in southern Nevada. The drilling campaigns at the Company's Rochester and Silvertip mines as well as Crown and Sterling exploration properties were discussed during Coeur's Investor Day on December 17, 2020. "2020 was the largest and most effective drilling campaign in the history of Coeur, and we plan to build on this momentum over the next few years," said Hans J. Rasmussen, Coeur's Senior Vice President of Exploration. "Results are just beginning to demonstrate the quality and potential of our assets with record-setting reserve growth at Rochester, significant additions at Palmarejo and Silvertip, new discoveries in southern Nevada as well as wider portions of mineralization found in upper Kensington. On the back of these excellent results, and with a larger budget in hand, the site teams are preparing for another aggressive year of aiming to continue growing reserves and resources from our inventory of drill-ready targets. We have already mobilized 21 drill rigs at our six sites with the goal of making 2021 even more successful than 2020."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For exploits discovery corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com