Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) -Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of incentive stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 2,400,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a five-year term expiring March 10, 2026. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver is a mineral exploration company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera Silver will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

www.panterasilver.com

+1.778.895.0247

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76868