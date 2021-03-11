Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
PR Newswire
11.03.2021 | 15:22
104 Leser
Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

PR Newswire

London, March 10

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI (March 11, 2021) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2020 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2020 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These above documents are also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

#33141476v1 - 2020 Proxy Statement - UK Announcement - Annual Report and Proxy Statement

© 2021 PR Newswire
