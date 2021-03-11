Maisons du Monde, European leader in inspirational and affordable furniture and homewares, reports full-year results for 2020. CEO Julie Walbaum comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/fy-2020-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Key messages 2020

- 2020 performance

- 2021 Outlook

- CSR ambitions

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

