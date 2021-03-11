MSTS Rebrands as TreviPay, Ushering in a New Era of Business-to-Business Payments Amid Digital Commerce Transformation

New brand identity matches company's mission to propel B2B payments industry forward

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSTS, a global B2B payment company, today announced a new brand identity and name - TreviPay . The company's new branding reflects its role as the preferred B2B payment provider for leading Fortune 500 companies and small- to mid-sized businesses.

The transition to TreviPay builds on MSTS's legacy of helping clients grow by streamlining B2B payments through a combination of innovative technology, service expertise, and working capital to improve their customer's experience and free up funding for growth. TreviPay addresses the challenges of merchants and suppliers with credit decisioning and onboarding, producing an invoice that a buyer can easily consume and pay, and related accounts receivable processes from dunning to collections.

"As the only business-to-business solution designed for suppliers and merchants, we have a long history of supporting national and global leaders across industries, notably manufacturing and retail," said Brandon Spear, CEO at TreviPay. "As TreviPay, we optimally position our innovative technology and services to support our clients in the rapid transformation of digital commerce."

TreviPay is known for helping its clients unlock new or challenging customer segments and geographies, simplify complex purchasing processes, and navigate eCommerce and marketplace expansion. The company provides customers with unparalleled value by offering:



True omni-channel approach - TreviPay's platform supports all sales channels and provides a frictionless buyer experience, regardless of which channel is used and with invoices and payment terms that are expected.

TreviPay's platform supports all sales channels and provides a frictionless buyer experience, regardless of which channel is used and with invoices and payment terms that are expected. 30-second credit decisioning - With TreviPay, slow and opaque underwriting tasks have been replaced with a transparent process. The company provides a credit line to a qualified business in under 30 seconds while simultaneously evaluating fraud and other risks.

- With TreviPay, slow and opaque underwriting tasks have been replaced with a transparent process. The company provides a credit line to a qualified business in under 30 seconds while simultaneously evaluating fraud and other risks. Seamless purchasing and pricing approvals - TreviPay's technology easily allows authorization, purchase controls and approval of purchases among buyers with different contract prices - while aligning the procurement and purchasing processes with that of the seller.

- TreviPay's technology easily allows authorization, purchase controls and approval of purchases among buyers with different contract prices - while aligning the procurement and purchasing processes with that of the seller. Invoicing and bill payment - With electronic invoicing and payment built into one platform, sellers will no longer have to send an invoice, collect on that invoice, or worry about chasing bad debt.

- With electronic invoicing and payment built into one platform, sellers will no longer have to send an invoice, collect on that invoice, or worry about chasing bad debt. The human touch - TreviPay understands the amount of trust that customers put into a payments partner. With TreviPay, a Customer Success Manager and team are available to work alongside clients and to handle any credit issues.

For more information on TreviPay's brand identity and solutions, visit TreviPay.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global B2B payments company, facilitating $6 billion in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. We specialize in payment and credit management for B2B companies across the globe, setting the stage for the future of omni-channel B2B payments by extending terms, handling invoicing and managing collections. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.

