Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Announces its Development Plans for Thy News App in 2021

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, successfully published the updated Thy News app in the AppStore. Currently the latest updates may be consulted by the users, and the Company's board is working on the plan formation for the further development of the application for 2021.

The team will continue working on the app redesign and intends to release a functional improvement - dark theme. This will be not only a stylistic improvement, but also a convenient interaction with the app in low light conditions.

Thy News allows its users to follow plenty news sources from around the world. The application collects all the relevant information in one place without limiting users to pre-installed websites. This function is rarely implemented in similar applications. A preview of the news feed will be added to make review of the sources database more convenient while access to the news articles from selected sources faster. It will also be available to immediately add the news source of the interest when searching by keywords.

Currently the database already consists of 149,000 news sources. There is a development plan to provide integration with RSS feeds in the nearest future. This feature can make the application more attractive to people working in narrow industries or interested in a very specific topic.

All the viewed news will be marked as already read and moved to a separate section for storage. This improvement will allow the users to navigate easily among only the latest news or return to previously read news with one touch without wasting time searching for them.

The application interface supports only English at the moment. The team plans to add Spanish and Russian to the language selection.

As well there is interaction with YouTube in future development intentions.

The main priority is the convenience of viewing news for any user. Four types of screens will be developed in order to solve this problem. Users will be able to make a choice of a convenient type of newsfeed.

Working on the development plan for Thy News app Trend Innovations Holding Inc. intends to provide users with an interesting product, combining all the opportunities of the industry in one application.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

