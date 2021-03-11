Initial Purchase Order with Payment for Machines Intended to be Deployed on Fields Currently in Discussion; Principal Launches First Version of Corporate Website

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that the Company has placed its initial order for the purchase of TORS equipment from Tokata Oil Recovery Systems.

"Our initial purchase order and payment for three of Tokata's innovative TORS machines demonstrates our commitment to Tokata as well as our belief in the company, its people, and its technology," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, MBA, CPA, Chairman and CEO of PSSW. "Additionally, in the near future we anticipate fulfilling the balance of the financial terms of our annual licensing commitment to Tokata."

Principal Solar is currently in discussions with private lease holders who possess oil fields in Oklahoma containing wells that may fit the profiles necessary for successful TORS deployment and petroleum recovery.

In other news, the Company today announced that it has published the first version of its corporate website, which will be updated with additional events and information as they become available. The new website is located here: www.pswwenergy.com

