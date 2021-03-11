Santa Cruz, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - KindPeoples, the largest independently-owned dispensary with two locations in Santa Cruz, California, is excited to announce the launch of virtual consultations. Virtual consultations make it easy for customers to receive expert-driven, personalized advice and product recommendations from the privacy of their own homes via their computer, mobile, or landline.

Virtual consultations are free and contactless, enabling customers who are sheltering-in-place to continue to receive the customer service they have come to expect from the most trusted dispensary in Santa Cruz County.

"Over the last year we have served an increasing number of seniors and people new to cannabis who are looking for products that offer relief from stress and anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain," said Brett Friel, marketing director for KindPeoples. "These customers tend to have a lot of questions and virtual consultations enable us to offer longer, more in-depth consultations while keeping operations in-store moving quickly and seamlessly."

Many in Santa Cruz County and the greater Monterey Bay Area are continuing to limit their activities due to COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions. Virtual consultations are part of a retinue of innovations KindPeoples has implemented during the COVID-19 era to address consumer need for contactless solutions and expand customer service beyond its brick and mortar walls.

An expanded online ordering platform that allows customers to place their order online at kindpeoples.com and pick-up and pay in-store promptly the same day at the Santa Cruz KindPeoples location of their choice saw skyrocketing growth; during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, online ordering volume rose to nearly 55% of total transactions whereas pre-COVID, online ordering figures hovered around 5% of all transactions.

Dynamic online menus are regularly updated to the minute, enabling customers to view only what is available for purchase, removing the guesswork and creating a smooth, reliable online experience. Refreshed online content at kindpeoples.com that focuses on education and information on every cannabis product category is highlighted with colorful, easy-to-read graphics and geared towards the novice cannabis consumer. An online chat box where consumers can ask questions and get answers from a trained cannabis consultant is available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

"As the pandemic disrupted every facet of our lives, we needed to address our customers' changing needs to meet them where they are," said Khalil Moutawakkil, CEO of KindPeoples. "More accessible information expanded digital and virtual offerings and coming soon, an ACH payment processing service that will enable consumers to pre-pay before picking up their order are part of our commitment to creating a meaningful retail experience."

KindPeoples is independently owned and operated with two locations in Santa Cruz, California: KindPeoples Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Ocean 533 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, 95060 (831)515-4114 and KindPeoples Recreational Cannabis Dispensary 3600 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, 95062 (831)4718-562. Founded in 2014, KindPeoples was the first state-licensed cultivator, manufacturer, distributor, retailer, and micro-business in Santa Cruz. KindPeoples has been voted "Best Dispensary" in Santa Cruz County for the last seven years by readers of Good Times, the county's largest circulating newspaper. For more information or to place an order for pick up visit KindPeoples online.

Media contact:

Roseann Cattani, PR Specialist,

KindPeoples 831-319-6393

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76883