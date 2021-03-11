Manufacturers in Rotomolding Market Keen on Boosting Sustainability Quotient by Adopting Bioderivative Materials, Cost-effective Products Becomes Priority: TMR

- Vendors in rotomolding market focus on improving lifespan of rotomolded products, revenues to surpass worth of US$ 7.7 Bn by 2030

- Companies diversifying their product portfolio and lean on meeting critical project needs in end-use industries in COVID-19 times

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotational molding technologies are used to manufacture plastics for a wide spectrum of applications. Key thermoplastics used in the process are polyethylene and polypropylene. The growing use of new technologies and instrumentation such as 3D (dimensional) CAD (Computer Aided Design) design has helped companies in the rotomolding market to develop cost-effective products at scale. Key applications where rotomolding products find widespread use are water treatment, agriculture, and construction industry. Emerging applications include automotive, toy making, and material handling. Sustainable production practices will likely shape the contours of the rotomolding market in coming years.

The global market is projected to clock CAGR of ~6% during 2020-2030, and surpass valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn by the period-end. The versatility of plastic rotational molding is a key trend that will drive the demand in several applications where plastics are used.

Key Findings of Rotomolding Market Study

Companies Diversifying Their Activities Against COVID-19 Shocks

In the backdrop of large outbreaks of COVID-19 especially in 2020, companies in the rotomolding market have been consolidating their efforts in applications that need urgent attention. They are thus keen on offering rotomolded products to customers to meet the applications of sewage treatment, medical sector, and traffic management. The shift has helped them maintain their business agility and bottom line. Further, they are focusing on selling cost-effective products to their B2B clients.

Players Leaning Toward Biodegradable Products

One of the key trends that have gathered steam among manufacturers of rotomolding is the focus on developing sustainable products. Thus, the rotomolding market has witnessing the demand for products made with biodegradable resins and use of more bioderivative materials. These will also help project the image of these companies as socially and ecologically responsible brand. Stakeholders are also investing sizably in plastic recycling infrastructure to this end. The trend will retain its lustre in coming years as well. However, there is a major challenge of the limited choice of raw materials. Since rotomolding involves intensive thermal processes, mostly poly-based resins have been used. New technologies have thus come to the fore to meet these operational challenges for manufacturers. In an attempt to meet the customization need of the manufacturing process, mold pressurization process has been extensively studied among researchers, for instance.

Custom-made Rotomolded Products to Gain Traction

In many new or emerging markets, particularly India, there is a proliferation of demands for custom-made rotomolded. The processing techniques is widely being used in making products such as fuel tanks, chemical tanks, and thermoplastics for solid waste management applications. Also, the demand for rotomolding with remarkable durability, color-fading resistant, and brightness is gathering attention among their business buyers.

Rotomolding Market: Key Drivers

Sheer pace of urbanization in some of the developing regions of the world has spurred the applications of rotomolded products

Rise in governments' investments on building public infrastructures in numerous emerging economies is boosting the demand for rotomolded products

Rise in demand for residential projects is a key trend bolstering the sales in the rotomolding market

Rotomolding Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative regional market. The growth in opportunities can be ascribed mainly to the rise in demand for such products in the building and construction sector. Rise in demand for public and private sector for affordable housing is a key trend boosting the growth avenue in emerging economies of the region.

Rotomolding Market: Key Players

Companies with prominent presence are PartnerPlast Group, Roto Dynamics Inc., Dutchland Plastics, and Elkhart Plastics, Inc. Some of the other well-entrenched players are Sherman Roto Tank, Carris Pipes & Tubes Private Limited, and Rotoplast SAS.

