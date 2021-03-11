Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 MARCH 2021 SHARES ENEDO OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Enedo Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 12 March 2021 on Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading code: ENEDO ISIN code: FI4000415252 Orderbook id: 24252 Ratio: 3:1 (3 subscription rights given for each share, 1 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 shares) Subscription price: 0,20 EUR / share Subscription period: 18.3.2021 - 1.4.2021 Ex-date: 12.3.2021 Record date: 15.3.2021 The orderbook ENEDO (id 24252) will be flushed on 11 March 2021 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260