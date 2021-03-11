Anzeige
11.03.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE  11 MARCH 2021  SHARES

ENEDO OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Enedo Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 12 March
2021 on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Trading code: ENEDO
ISIN code: FI4000415252
Orderbook id: 24252
Ratio: 3:1 (3 subscription rights given for each share, 1 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 1 shares) 
Subscription price: 0,20 EUR / share
Subscription period: 18.3.2021 - 1.4.2021
Ex-date: 12.3.2021
Record date: 15.3.2021

The orderbook ENEDO (id 24252) will be flushed on 11 March 2021 after market
close. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
