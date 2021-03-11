Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RugVista Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (97/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RugVista Group AB (publ), company registration number 559037-7882, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that RugVista Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 18, 2021. The company has 20,280,560 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: RUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,775,900 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659834 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219501 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559037-7882 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.