Witan Investment Trust's (WTAN) investment director James Hart comments that 'the trust's Q120 performance was highly unusual and is now back on track'. It outperformed its composite benchmark in each month in H220 during a variety of market environments and this outperformance has continued into 2021. In 2020, WTAN's portfolio was restructured in a measured way as part of a long-term strategy to align the fund with worldwide investment opportunities. The trust's US weighting was increased (although it remains below that of the benchmark) and there is a lower structural exposure to deep-value stocks; Hart is confident that the fund is well positioned for the future.

