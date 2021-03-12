Rhenman & Partners wins international fund award at Hedgeweek European Awards: Best Global Hedge Fund

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European institutional investors, high net-worth individuals, investment advisors, fund managers, and prime brokers have chosen Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S as the winnerin the category "Best Global Equity Hedge Fund" of Hedgeweek Awards 2021. Voting took place following a nomination procedure where the specialist newswire Hedgeweek, in cooperation with Bloomberg, selected the best performing European hedge funds. A total of 21,715 industry experts participated in the final voting.

"We are extremely pleased with this award which, of course, reflects the strong performance of the fund, but, which in addition, is recognition from our international clients and colleagues in the European fund industry for the way in which we manage the fund. Quite simply, this is the European championship in hedge fund management - and the winner is chosen by the individuals who are active in the asset management industry. This is confirmation that we and our unique investment process are leaders internationally", says Carl Grevelius, Founding Partner and Head of Investor Relations.

"Our success is largely due to the many years of close collaboration between our fund managers and the medical experts in our Scientific Advisory Board. Equally important is our investment team's sole focus on the healthcare sector which includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, and services. This sector focus clearly give us a significant advantage compared to those investors who monitor and invest in a number of sectors."

Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S has an unprecedented performance history since its inception in June 2009. The main unit class, IC1 (EUR), has increased by 695 percent in total, which corresponds to an average annual net return of 19 percent. At present, assets under management in the fund amount to approximately USD 1.1 billion.

About Rhenman & Partners

Founded in 2008, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is a Stockholm-based asset manager that manages the portfolio of the Luxembourg-based sector fund Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S. Total assets under management amount to approximately USD 1.1 billion. In its investment process, the management team is supported by a Scientific Advisory Board consisting of renowned professors and experts with many years of market experience and large expert networks around the world.

