

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German final consumer price figures for February are due at 2.00 am ET Friday. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1.3 percent consumer price inflation for February.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the currency fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.05 against the yen, 1.1947 against the greenback, 0.8566 against the pound and 1.1080 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de