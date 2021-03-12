DJ 12 month 2020 Trading Statement

Global Ports Holding Plc 12 Month 2020 Trading Statement Global Ports Holding announces Q4 2020 and 12 month 2020 results Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its unaudited results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2020. Global Ports Holding's financial year-end has been changed to March, and we will announce audited financial results for the 15-month period to end March 2021 in July 2021. Global Investment Holdings, our majority shareholder has today released its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020, these results can be found at www.globalyatirim.com.tr/en. Summary Despite being the most difficult 12-month period in the history of GPH, Adjusted EBITDA for the 12M period was USD18.4m. Our Cruise operations, which experienced an almost 100% decline in passenger volumes for nine months of the year, reported an EBITDA loss of just USD0.4m for the 12 month period, with a Q4 2020 EBITDA loss of USD1.4m, standing as testament to the flexibility of our business model and management actions to reduce costs and preserve cash. Although completed in January 2021, the sale of Port Akdeniz, has a major impact to the Group financial performance for 12M 2020 as the contribution from Port Akdeniz is reclassified as Discontinued operation, and presented in a single line item in the profit & loss statement as Net result from discontinued operations. The summary table below presents key financials & KPI highlights with ("Like-for-like") and without the contribution from Port Akdeniz. Q4 2020 Key Financials & KPI Highlights 12M 20201 12M 2020 Like-for-like2 12M 20193 Q4 20201 Q4 20193 Like-for-like2 Passengers (m PAX)4 1.3 1.3 5.3 0.0 0.0 1.6 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 43.7 1,414.8 743.1 6.8 543.3 163.1 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 53.6 177.6 199.2 14.6 44.4 44.2 Total Revenue (USDm)5 73.1 106.6 117.9 14.1 22.5 26.4 Cruise Revenue (USDm)6 65.8 65.8 63.0 12.0 12.0 16.9 Ex IFRIC 12 Cruise Revenue (USDm)7 15.5 15.5 63.0 1.8 1.8 16.9 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 7.4 40.8 54.8 2.1 10.5 9.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm)8 1.8 24.6 83.4 (0.6) 4.1 17.1 Cruise EBITDA (USDm)9 (0.4) (0.4) 44.4 (1.4) (1.4) 11.8 Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 2.2 25.1 39.1 0.8 5.4 5.4 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)10 (4.5) 18.4 77.0 (2.8) 1.9 16.0 Segmental EBITDA Margin 2.5% 23.1% 70.8% -4.1% 18.1% 64.8% Cruise Margin -0.7% -0.7% 70.4% -11.4% -11.4% 69.8% Commercial Margin 30.3% 61.4% 71.2% 37.0% 51.7% 57.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin -6.1% 17.2% 65.3% -19.9% 8.3% 60.6% Operating (Loss)/Profit (USDm) (39.0) (40.6) 15.3 (Loss)/Profit for the period (USDm) (46.9) (46.6) (15.2) 12M 20201 12M 2020 Like-for-like2 12M 20193 Gross Debt 556.0 584.2 453.0 Gross Debt ex IFRS 16 Finance Lease 487.4 515.6 388.2 Net Debt 456.5 483.5 389.2 Net Debt ex IFRS 16 Finance Lease 387.9 414.9 324.3 Cash and Cash equivalents 99.5 100.7 63.8

Key Financials and KPIs including Port Akdeniz - Cruise passenger volumes for the 12M period fell by -76%. - Total container (TEUs) fell by 11% and General & Bulk volumes rose 90%. - Total consolidated revenues were USD106.6m for the 12M period; excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 Construction revenues

at Nassau Cruise Port, total consolidated revenues were USD56.3m, down 52% compared to 2019.

- Q4 Revenues were USD22.5m, excluding IFRIC-12 Construction revenues were USD12.3m down 53% compared to Q4 2019.

- Q4 Cruise Revenue were USD12.0m, excluding IFRIC-12 Construction revenues fell 90% compared to Q4 2019 to USD1.8m.

- Q4 Commercial Revenue rose 12% yoy to USD10.5m. - Segmental EBITDA for the 12M period was down -71% at USD24.6m, with the Commercial segment's performance being less

impacted with a decline of 36% to USD25.1m, while Cruise EBITDA was a loss of USD0.4m vs. USD44.1m in 2019.

- Q4 Segmental EBITDA fell 76% to USD4.1m.

- Q4 Cruise EBITDA was a loss of USD1.4m.

- Q4 Commercial EBITDA was up 1% to USD5.4m. - Adjusted EBITDA of USD18.4m for the 12M period down 76%, with the main driver being the decline in Segmental EBITDA

in addition to higher Central Costs due to non-cash accruals.

- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA fell 88% to USD1.9m.

Key Financials and KPIs with Port Akdeniz classified as a discontinued operation

As of 31 December 2020, the Group's operating segment Port Akdeniz is classified as Discontinued operation and therefore excluded from revenue and EBITDA. The financial results accounting for such classification are set out below. - Total consolidated revenues for the 12M period were USD73.1m; excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 Construction revenues,

total consolidated revenues were USD22.9m down 81%. - Commercial Revenue were USD7.4m and Commercial EBITDA USD2.2m representing the performance of Port of Adria. Cruise

revenue and EBITDA remain unchanged. - Segmental EBITDA for the 12m was USD1.8m and Adjusted EBITDA realised as a loss of USD4.5m. - The increase in Gross Debt was principally a result of the issue of the USD125m Nassau Cruise Port bond in the period

and an increase in the loan in Antigua to finance capex. - We invested USD72.9m into our new Caribbean ports in the period, funded by the aforementioned indebtedness. The new

pier in Antigua is completed on budget and capable of handling the largest ships in the world. - Cash and cash equivalents of USD99.5m at the end of the period compares to USD63.8m at the end of 2019. The increase is

primarily driven by the successful bond issuance by Nassau Cruise Port. The cash provided a strong level of

liquidity as the business prepares itself for the meaningful restart of cruising in 2021.

- For the avoidance of doubt, this cash excludes the proceeds at closing from the sale of Port Akdeniz.

Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"2020 was the most challenging year in the company's history. However, I am proud of how we responded to this challenge. When we entered the year we believed Global Ports Holding would deliver a step change in its cruise operations, with our successful expansion into the Caribbean and the associated increase in EBITDA demonstrating the strength of our business model and more importantly its potential for growth.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic meant this was not possible. However, in adversity the strength of our business model has shone through. With almost no cruise passengers for the majority of the year, we managed to deliver a relatively small EBITDA loss at our cruise ports in 2020. I believe this is an incredible achievement.

In the near term, the outlook for the Cruise industry remains highly uncertain. While we expect to see an increase in cruise activity in Q2 and Q3 2021, it is, as yet, unclear how the ramp up of cruise operations globally and on a regional level will shape up. Looking beyond 2021, demand for cruising remains strong and the major cruise lines continue to report encouraging trends in terms of the strength of underlying passenger demand. I believe this continued strong demand highlights the continued attraction of cruising amongst a growing number of consumers and bodes well for the strength and speed of the recovery of the industry over the next few years.

Our recently announced disposal of Port Akdeniz means we effectively look forward to the future as a pure play cruise operator in what remains a structural growth industry. We are well positioned to trade through the current uncertain trading environment and emerge strongly as the industry returns to growth."

Disposal of Port Akdeniz

The most significant development came after the period end, with the completion of the sale of the Group's largest commercial port, Port Akdeniz, for USD140m to QTerminals W.L.L. The equity value of Port Akdeniz after deducting net debt and debt-like items of Port Akdeniz at closing was USD115m, with the buyer withholding USD11.5m as a security for potential claims, which will be released in Q4-2021.

