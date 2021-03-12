DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending 12-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 12 March 2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) is a closed-end fund that invests in mid-market energy company credit mostly via direct loans. Broadly across the sector, the lending includes infrastructure and infrastructure services across conventional and recently renewable energy sources. Energy lending is a specialist niche and RCOI benefits from being part of Riverstone, a leading energy-focused US investment company that has raised USD41bn in capital since 2000. The average RCOI loan YTM is 12.5% and despite the pandemic and low oil prices, there have been no portfolio losses. The NAV has been resilient (12% total return since IPO in May 2019), but energy sector and oil price concerns, coupled with low share liquidity, have led to a 20% NAV discount and a dividend of 8.3%. The shares are trading at a 20% discount to NAV with a trailing dividend yield of 8.3%. RCOI has a policy of distributing all income after expenses and taxes. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Pedro Fonseca +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174963 12-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)