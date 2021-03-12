Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Der Aktionär: Hier raucht es gewaltig! TAAT Lifestyle bald im Fokus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.03.2021 | 08:31
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy 
infrastructure lending 
12-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 12 March 2021 
 
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI): initiation - Niche energy infrastructure lending 
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) is a closed-end fund that invests in mid-market energy company credit 
mostly via direct loans. Broadly across the sector, the lending includes infrastructure and infrastructure services 
across conventional and recently renewable energy sources. Energy lending is a specialist niche and RCOI benefits from 
being part of Riverstone, a leading energy-focused US investment company that has raised USD41bn in capital since 2000. 
The average RCOI loan YTM is 12.5% and despite the pandemic and low oil prices, there have been no portfolio losses. 
The NAV has been resilient (12% total return since IPO in May 2019), but energy sector and oil price concerns, coupled 
with low share liquidity, have led to a 20% NAV discount and a dividend of 8.3%. 
The shares are trading at a 20% discount to NAV with a trailing dividend yield of 8.3%. RCOI has a policy of 
distributing all income after expenses and taxes. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Pedro Fonseca +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174963 12-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.