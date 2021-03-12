Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by SBAB Bank AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (85/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by SBAB Bank AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-03-15. Last day of trading is set to 2116-12-31. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845940