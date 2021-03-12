Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Der Aktionär: Hier raucht es gewaltig! TAAT Lifestyle bald im Fokus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2021 | 09:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by SBAB Bank AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (85/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by SBAB Bank AB
(publ) to trading with effect from 2021-03-15. Last day of trading is set to
2116-12-31. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845940
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.