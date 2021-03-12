American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Do Self-Directed IRAs Help Investors During a Crisis?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Is it possible that a Self-Directed IRA is an ideal investment vehicle for avoiding the effects of a financial crisis? That is difficult to say, according to a recent post at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm explores how investors often think about crises. The post breaks down several different types of crises, explaining how diversification available through a Self-Directed IRA is a common strategy that investors use to stay moving when markets are down.

The post explores some of the most common fears in crises, especially as they relate to financial markets. The first type of crisis is a direct financial crisis directly impacting the markets-and often from the markets. The Great Financial Crisis of 2008 was a prime example of this type of crisis, resulting from issues with debt and other financial products that were often based on poor fundamentals. The post also explores other types of crises that can rattle markets, such as a geopolitical crisis. COVID-19 is another example of a sweeping crisis that can move markets.

In the post, American IRA explored why investors with a Self-Directed IRA are in charge of their own investments, resulting in all sorts of different strategies that could respond to crises in different ways. For example, one investor could theoretically put all of their eggs in one basket-real estate in a certain area-and then struggle if that area were to hit a crisis of some sort. Or, in other cases, the reverse could be true, and drive investment growth.

"This post is all about people understanding that a crisis is a temporary thing, but it's important to think in terms of long-term strategy," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We don't tell people how to invest their money, but we do like people to know that there are options with a Self-Directed IRA. And many of those options are important to know about, especially for investors who may have never considered a Self-Directed IRA."

