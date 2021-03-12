OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

22.03.2021 - Extraordinary General Meeting

- Extraordinary General Meeting 26.03.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

28.04.2021 - Annual General Meeting

- Annual General Meeting 26.05.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q1

- Quarterly Report - Q1 27.08.2021 - Half-yearly Report

- Half-yearly Report 18.11.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--financial-calendar,c3305287