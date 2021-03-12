The first 650 MW production line will be deployed by the end of June. The cells produced at the manufacturing facility will be used exclusively for Hyundai's module production.Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, is planning to build a 1.37 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in its homeland this year. "The cell technology will be mono PERC with M10 wafer and the cells will be used exclusively for Hyundai's module production," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The modules produced with these cells will ...

