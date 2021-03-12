Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 12
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 11-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|631.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|634.37p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|625.69p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|628.66p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
