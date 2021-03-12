A total of 6 Covid-19 positives have just been detected among workers at the Solara4 plant, located in the Portuguese Algarve. According to information obtained by pv magazine, work at the facility has been partially stopped.From pv magazine Spain While construction work, particularly in the renewable energy plant sector, did not stop during the pandemic, Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc. This week, the coronavirus reached a number of workers of the Solara4 PV plant, the largest solar power project currently under construction in Portugal. According to Osvaldo dos Santos Gonçalves, mayor of Alcoutim, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...