

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production in January decreased from a year ago, driven by a slump in the mining and quarrying output, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.



Industrial decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in January.



Output in manufacturing dropped 0.3 percent and that in the mining and quarrying industry shrunk 13.8 percent. Utility sector output grew 0.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production was unchanged. Without adjustments, industrial production fell 2.3 percent annually and dropped 1.1 percent from the previous month.



Separately, the statistical office reported that the total industrial turnover in January grew 0.5 percent from the previous month, but fell 0.6 percent from a year ago.



The agency also announced that the average net nominal earnings in January decreased 6.2 percent from the previous month, but grew 6.5 percent year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de