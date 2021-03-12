

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - European Medicines Agency or EMA, the health regulator of the European Union, said the administration of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine can continue even as investigation on cases of blood clot events in Denmark and some member countries are ongoing.



According to EMA's safety committee PRAC, the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks.



The agency was responding to the Danish Health Authority's act of pausing its vaccination campaign with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure after reports of blood clots in people who received the vaccine, including one death. Some other Member States, including Norway, have also paused vaccination with this vaccine.



Earlier, Austria said it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a nurse died of severe blood coagulation problems days after receiving the shot.



EMA stated that there is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine. The most common side effects with COVID-19 Vaccine of AstraZeneca are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days after vaccination.



PRAC is already reviewing all cases of thromboembolic events, and other conditions related to blood clots reported after vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine.



As of March 10, 30 cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the European Economic Area.



However, the EMA said the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than the number seen in the general population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de