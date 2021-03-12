Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

LLOYDS BANK PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Lloyds Bank plc has submitted today the above document to the National Storage Mechanism.
The document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism)
In fulfilment of its obligations under section 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Lloyds Bank plc hereby releases the unedited full text of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.
A copy of the document is also available through the 'Financial downloads' page within the 'Investors' section of the Lloyds Banking Group plc website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com (http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com)
-END-
|For further information:
|Investor Relations
|Douglas Radcliffe
|+44 (0)20 7356 1571
|Group Investor Relations Director
|douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
|Corporate Affairs
|Matt Smith
|+44 (0)20 7356 3522
|Head of Media Relations
|matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0893S_1-2021-3-12.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0893S_1-2021-3-12.pdf)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).