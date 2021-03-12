Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871784 ISIN: GB0008706128 Ticker-Symbol: LLD 
Xetra
12.03.21
13:00 Uhr
0,478 Euro
+0,004
+0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4760,47713:17
0,4760,47713:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2021 | 13:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

LLOYDS BANK PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Lloyds Bank plc has submitted today the above document to the National Storage Mechanism.

The document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism)

In fulfilment of its obligations under section 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Lloyds Bank plc hereby releases the unedited full text of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

A copy of the document is also available through the 'Financial downloads' page within the 'Investors' section of the Lloyds Banking Group plc website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com (http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com)

-END-

For further information:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe+44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith+44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Media Relations
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0893S_1-2021-3-12.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0893S_1-2021-3-12.pdf)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


LLOYDS BANKING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.