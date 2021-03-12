

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) reported net loss of $5.771 million or $0.03 per share for the full-year year ended December 31, 2020 compared with net income of $113000 or break even per share in the same period a year ago.



Annual revenue increased to $151.45 million form $143.69 million last year.



For the fourth quarter, net operating income was $21.76 million compared with $23.09 million in the same quarter a year ago.



Revenue before utility reimbursements at the company's 24 operating properties was down at $32.46 million in the quarter from $33.14 million last year.



Aimco said it does not presently intend to pay a regular cash dividend.



