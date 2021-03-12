Note: Following the announcement on 28 October 2020, and with effect from 16 November 2020, Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC has changed its name to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC. Please see the Company website (https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc) for further details.

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 11 Mar 2021 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 166.37p Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 167.19p PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

- accrued capital entitlement

101.36p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,138,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £44.7 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £30.3 million.