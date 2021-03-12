

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an additional 62689 coronavirus cases reported in the United States on Thursday, the national total increased to 29286142, according to latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



With 1618 new deaths in the same period, the U.S. COVID death toll rose to 530821.



President Joe Biden promised in his primetime address Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic that all adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1.



Starting next week, the President, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be traveling across the country to kick off the 'Help is Here' tour explaining to people about what is in the $1.9 trillion massive Rescue Plan that the President signed into law.



On Monday, the First Lady will travel to Burlington, New Jersey. The Vice President and Second Gentleman will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada.



On Tuesday, the President will travel to Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The Vice President and Second Gentleman will travel to Denver, Colorado.



On Wednesday, the Second Gentleman will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico.



And on Friday, the President and the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a routine Press Briefing that people can expect to start seeing direct payments deposited into their bank accounts by this weekend.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, set a benchmark of less than 10,000 cases per day to relax public health measures. An average of 60,000 new daily infections being recorded in the country currently is 'unacceptably high,' according to Dr. Fauci.



The Department of Defense vaccination teams have reached the milestone of getting 500,000 vaccine shots in arms in under a month, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said Thursday.



In a major COVID-related development outside the U.S., Thailand government delayed its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports that people who received vaccine shots in in Denmark and Austria had experienced blood clot side effects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de